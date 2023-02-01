Former Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette arrested for DUI in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Former Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette was arrested in South Florida for driving under the influence.

It happened on Wednesday in Broward County.

An arrest report obtained by Local 10 News stated a Broward Sheriff’s deputy observed an illegally parked golf cart outside a bar on the 200 block of Northeast 21st Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

As the deputy was writing out a citation, Brunette, the owner of the golf cart, came out of the bar and told the deputy he was leaving, per the report.

The deputy observed Brunette’s speech was slurred and that he was unsteady on his feet as he handed over the citation.

Seventeen minutes later, the deputy said he saw Brunette leave the area driving the golf cart and observed him run two stop signs, after which a traffic stop was conducted.

Deputies said when they asked Brunette for his documents, he provided the registration and insurance for the golf cart, but handed over his wife’s driver’s license and stated it was because he wasn’t driving, according to the arrest report.

A field sobriety test was conducted and afterward, Brunette was taken into custody on multiple charges including DUI and disobey of a stop or yield sign.

He was taken to the Broward County Main Jail.

Andrew Brunette mugshot (Broward Sheriff's Office)

This isn’t the first time over the past few years Brunette has had a traffic infraction in Broward County.

Records show Brunette had previous cases, both for speeding-related infractions.

In May of 2022 he pled guilty for going 58 mph in a 40 mph zone and paid a $260 fine, and in February of 2021 he was stopped for allegedly going 27 mph in a school zone, but that case was eventually dismissed.

Both incidents occurred in the area of Deerfield Beach, which is where he was cited on Wednesday before being arrested for the DUI a short distance away.

Brunette was named interim head coach of the Panthers following the team parting ways with Joel Quenneville early last season.

He would go on to lead Florida to its most successful season in franchise history and first playoff series victory since 1996.

Brunette wasn’t retained by the Panthers, who instead chose to hire Paul Maurice as the team’s next head coach.

Brunette is currently an associate coach for the New Jersey Devils.

He was given a $500 bond, which he posted Wednesday.

Brunette had nothing to say to Local 10 News after he bonded out of jail on Wednesday evening.