New Head Coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with the media during a press conference introducing him at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at University of Miami on December 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Cristobal becomes the 26th head football coach in the program's history.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Mario Cristobal’s offseason just became a bit more complicated.

The Canes head coach is now looking for a defensive coordinator.

ESPN reported on Sunday that Kevin Steele is leaving Miami and joining Nick Saban’s staff on Alabama.

Steele was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama back in 2007.

Steele spent just one reason at Miami.

Cristobal is already looking for an offensive coordinator after parting ways with Josh Gattis.