Marlins pitchers and catchers report to Jupiter for Spring Training

FILE - Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara pitches during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Aug. 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. Alcantara won the National League Cy Young Award unanimously on Wednesday night, Nov. 16, after posting a 2.28 ERA while pitching a major league-best 228 2/3 innings and six compete games. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

JUPITER – The offseason is over.

Marlins pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training in Jupiter on Thursday.

For the fish, that means the return of Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara.

The Marlins ace said, “Great. Healthy. 100-percent healthy. You know, I can’t wait to be out there and compete and show them that I worked a lot in the offseason.”

As for the actual Cy Young Award, Alcantara tells Local 10 he is still waiting to have it returned back from Major League Baseball.

MLB took the award to fix it after spelling the word “valuable” incorrectly.

This is the first Spring Training for new Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.

He said he enjoyed putting on a Marlins uniform, “It’s exciting. It’s definitely exciting. I like black, I like the colors, I like the little bit of flair, it’s kind of different than what I’m used to. I’m excited about that. Being able to lead is exciting the staff and the group in the clubhouse, it’s an exciting time for me and the staff to get going. "

The Marlins full squad reports on Tuesday.