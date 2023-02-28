Mike McDaniel says Dolphins mulling over 5th-year option for Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Miami Dolphins have not yet made a decision about the long-term future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The team can pick up the 5th-year option on the quarterback.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed reporters this afternoon at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

McDaniel said, “You know like any other player you factor in every variable. I think one thing that when you’re talking about those type of decisions, I think it’s important to recognize that we have a congruence of interest by the Dolphins and the player Tua, both parties really want him to play at a very high level for the Miami Dolphins.”

The team is hoping that taking Martial Arts classes this offseason will help Tagovailoa practice falling properly, so that he can avoid concussion in the future.

Tagovailoa’s 2022 season ended on Christmas against the Packers with his second diagnosed concussion.

McDaniel said the team and Tua are trying to figure out how to engineer his long-term future.

McDaniel said, “You factor in everything as best you can. But you know that’s a part of this game that we’re all involved in, there are some unknowns.. you make the best decision for the organization.”

The deadline for a decision is May 1.