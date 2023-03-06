83º

LIVE

Sports

Miami Hurricanes move up in polls, prepare for ACC Tournament

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Tags: Miami Hurricanes
Wooga Poplar #55 and Jordan Miller #11 of the Miami Hurricanes react during the first half of the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Watsco Center on February 06, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs, 2023 Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Bring on the post-season.

The Miami Hurricanes moved up in the polls on Monday.

The Canes are now ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. in the Coaches.

The Canes clinched the ACC regular season championship by beating Pittsburgh on Saturday in Coral Gables.

Jim Larranaga’s team will bring a 24-6 overall record and 15-5 conference record into the ACC Tournament.

The Canes will be the ACC’s No. 1 seed.

Miami earned a double-bye in the ACC Tournament and will begin play on Thursday against either Syracuse or Wake Forest.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Lang is executive producer of the Local 10 sports department.

email