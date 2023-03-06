Miami Hurricanes move up in polls, prepare for ACC Tournament

Wooga Poplar #55 and Jordan Miller #11 of the Miami Hurricanes react during the first half of the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Watsco Center on February 06, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Bring on the post-season.

The Miami Hurricanes moved up in the polls on Monday.

The Canes are now ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. in the Coaches.

The Canes clinched the ACC regular season championship by beating Pittsburgh on Saturday in Coral Gables.

Jim Larranaga’s team will bring a 24-6 overall record and 15-5 conference record into the ACC Tournament.

The Canes will be the ACC’s No. 1 seed.

Miami earned a double-bye in the ACC Tournament and will begin play on Thursday against either Syracuse or Wake Forest.