Mark Scheifele scores in OT, Jets beat Panthers 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla. – Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game at 4:31 overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 5-4 victory over Florida on Saturday night, ending the Panthers’ winning streak at three games.
Vladislav Namestnikov also scored twice, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and Connor Hellebuyck made 44 saves.
Winnipeg had lost seven of eight.
Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Florida.
Sam Reinhart and Marc Staal also connected and Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.
