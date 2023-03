SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 63 of the Chirping the Cats podcast looks at what has gone wrong with the Florida Panthers lately as they went from a team charging toward a playoff spot to one suddenly falling out of contention.

One week ago, Florida held the second Wild Card spot and was riding a seven-game points streak. Four straight losses later the Panthers are reeling and in need of an immediate turnaround if they want to maintain any shot at making the playoffs.

