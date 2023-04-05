Mitchell homers in 9th as Brewers sweep Mets with 7-6 win

Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell, right, is congratulated after hitting the game-winning home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-6. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE – Garrett Mitchell hit a tiebreaking homer off Adam Ottavino in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Mets 7-6 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

Mitchell sent a 3-2 cutter from Ottavino (0-1) over the right-field wall for his third homer in his past two games. The rookie outfielder went deep twice Tuesday in a 9-0 triumph.

The Brewers swept a series of at least three games for the first time since winning three straight at Cincinnati from June 17 to 19 in 2022. The Brewers have won 18 of their past 21 home games against the Mets.

Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer added a three-run shot for the rookie's first career homer.

After going scoreless in their first 16 innings of the season, the Brewers have scored 38 runs in their past 36 innings.

Pete Alonso hit a pair of two-run homers off Corbin Burnes and Francisco Lindor went 3 of 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Mets.

Burnes failed to protect an early 4-1 lead and allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. In his first two starts, Burnes has allowed 10 runs over 9 1/3 innings.

Alonso's first homer tied the game at 4-all in the third. His second of the game put the Mets ahead 6-4 in the fifth.

The Brewers tied the game again in the bottom of the fifth on Jesse Winker’s two-run, two-out double to right-center against Drew Smith.

Winker’s double came after Luke Voit stole second to move the tying run into scoring position. It was the second career stolen base for the 32-year-old Voit, who was playing in his 489th game.

Milwaukee's Devin Williams (1-0) retired the side in order in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets 3B prospect Brett Baty is day to day with inflammation to his right thumb after testing showed no structural damage. Baty had left Triple-A Syracuse’s game Tuesday after apparently hurting his thumb on a swing.

UP NEXT

Mets: Open their home schedule Thursday against the Miami Marlins. RHP Tylor Megill (1-0, 3.60) starts for the Mets and RHP Edward Cabrera (0-0, 4.50) pitches for the Mets.

Brewers: Off Thursday before starting a three-game home series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. Scheduled starters Friday are RHP Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 1.50) for the Brewers and RHP Jack Flaherty (1-0, 0.00) for the Cardinals.

___

