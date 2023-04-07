Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro help Heat rout 76ers 129-101

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat puts up a shot against DeAnthony Melton #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Wells Fargo Center on April 6, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Heat won 129-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each scored 24 points and the Miami Heat kept alive their hopes of avoiding the NBA’s play-in tournament with a 129-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Max Strus and Bam Adebayo both added 14 points. Miami started fast, leading 41-31 after a quarter.

The Heat (43-37) would have to win both of their remaining games (at Washington and home against Orlando) and have Brooklyn lose both home games this weekend (to Orlando and Philadelphia) to move into the No. 6 spot and avoid the play-in round.

Miami claimed the Southeast Division title with the win.