Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill holds football camp at Tropical Park Stadium in Miami

Dolphins receiver held a football camp Saturday in Miami for hundreds of kids in South Florida

MIAMI – Every team needs a “Cheetah” and now, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is teaching kids all over South Florida how to play like one.

On Saturday, the Pro Bowl receiver Hill hosted his annual football camp at Tropical Park Stadium in Miami.

Hill hosts several camps around the country but wanted to bring one home to South Florida as kids were seen going through drills and many even taking pictures with the all-pro wideout.

“I always used to say as a kid, ‘I’m gonna be that player that changes the dynamic of what camps look like,’” Hill said. “It’s an honor to do this and I just want to come out and have a good time with these kids.”

Hill is coming off a career season where he posted the highest number of receiving yards (1,710) and catches (119) in team history.

His camp hosted a few hundred aspiring young football players, and they were all able to get a lot of tips from the NFL’s fastest man.

Hill’s football camp is open to youth ages 6- 17.

At the Soul Runner Speed Academy, Hill says the philosophy is simple: “Learn. Win. Together.”

Local 10 News was Tropical Park Stadium where Hill shared his love for the game and what made him start his own football camp.

Viewers can watch the interview in the video below.