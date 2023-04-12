Soler homer ties series finale in Philadelphia, Marlins win in 10th

Jorge Soler #12 of the Miami Marlins hits a home run to tie the game in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on April 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – No, Luis Arraez did not complete baseball’s toughest task for the second consecutive game in hitting for the cycle, but the Miami Marlins, who trailed, 2-1, as play moved to the eighth inning, took control of the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, seeing their record move to 6-7 after a come-from-behind 3-2 victory in 10 innings.

“The whole bullpen was lights out,” Skip Schumaker said, after his bullpen threw five shutout frames, including two from closer A.J. Puk, earning his first win as a Marlin.

Schumaker’s group took a beating in the series opener Monday night, but the team kept their heads up to win their second series since losing three of four against the New York Mets to begin 2023.

Scoreless through three, Bryan De La Cruz drove home Luis Arraez to put the Marlins out in front, 1-0. Arraez finished the game 1-for-5 with a strikeout less than 24 hours after securing the first cycle in franchise history.

Philadelphia would take the lead in the fifth, 2-1, off Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera, after Bryson Stott’s double with one out brought home Kody Clemens. Cabrera was much better Wednesday in limiting the walks, walking one batter in five innings after a combined 13 walks through his first two appearances.

Soler comes up with game-tying HR: Jorge Soler, who tied the score at two with a leadoff solo blast to begin the eighth, is beginning to feel more comfortable at the plate. Soler closed with a multi-hit game Wednesday and now has three hits in his last two games.

Walks did not hurt Cabrera: Cabrera’s third start of ‘23 was his best yet, going five innings and allowing two runs, but the most significant number was one, equivalent to the number of base on balls allowed. Walks haunted the Dominican right-hander in his first two outings.

On deck: Very few predicted the Marlins to sit one game below the .500 point after 13 games of play, but the team, accomplishing a .500 record in their first road trip of the season, return home to loanDepot park to start a six-game home stand that opens Friday night at 6:40 p.m. ET vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Projected pitchers: Arizona- LHP Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 7.27 ERA)

Miami- LHP Trevor Rogers (0-2, 6.00 ERA)