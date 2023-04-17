Isaiah Wong to enter NBA draft, forego his last season

Houston guard Tramon Mark vies for the ball with Miami guard Isaiah Wong in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Isaiah Wong will be entering his name in the NBA draft.

The University of Miami announced on Monday that Wong will forego his last year of college eligibility.

Wong finished his Canes career with 1,866 points, that’s fourth in school history.

He was named the ACC Player of the Year this past season.

Wong was also a finalist for both the John R. Wooden Award and the Jerry West Award.

Head Coach Jim Larranaga said, “Coaching Isaiah Wong has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of my career. My stafff and I are so happy for Isaiah for all he has accomplished. We are excited for his as he continues to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA and look forward to supporting him in any way we can to make that a reality.”

Wong helped lead the Canes to first Elite Elite appearance in 2021-2022 and to the first Final Four trip this season.

The guard averaged 14.1 points per game as a Hurricane, including 16.1 points per game his final three seasons.