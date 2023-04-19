Bucks rule Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 2 against Miami

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is injured during Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on April 16, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their superstar for Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play Wednesday night due to a back injury he suffered during Game 1 on Sunday.

The news was confirmed by Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer.

Antetokounmpo was initially listed as doubtful for the game but was upgraded to questionable, leading to optimism that he would be able to play.

Miami won the opening game of the series 130-117 and takes a 1-0 lead into Game 2.