Unexpected 5-run ninth propels Marlins

Garrett Cooper #26 of the Miami Marlins hits a 2 RBI double during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Coughing up a four-run lead Wednesday night and suffering arguably their worst loss under Skip Schumaker, the Miami Marlins turned in their most impressive victory a day later, crossing home plate five times in part of a five-run ninth to stun the Atlanta Braves in the series finale Thursday afternoon at Truist Park, 5-4.

It looked as if Miami was on their way to a fifth consecutive defeat, after Atlanta took a commanding 4-0 lead in the home half of the fifth inning and the offense went cold for a majority of the afternoon. Thursday’s contest featured a rain delay of nearly three hours, too and when play resumed, both teams turned to their bullpen in hopes of securing a victory.

Starting left-hander Braxton Garrett and Braves starting right-hander Kyle Wright each pitched three scoreless, superb innings before the grounds crew placed the tarp out on the field prior to the opening of the fourth. Schumaker went to Matt Barnes, who pitched a clean fourth, but ran into severe trouble in the fifth.

The first six Atlanta hitters reached base safely against Barnes. It did not help Barnes’ case that Miami’s defense to begin the fifth was a bit sloppy.

How the ninth played out for the Marlins:

• Luis Arraez leadoff single

• Jorge Soler swinging strikeout (Out No. 1)

• Jean Seguara double

• Yuli Gurriel single, scores Arraez (Braves 4-1)

• Nick Fortes swinging strikeout (Out No. 2)

• Avisaíl García single, scores Segura (Braves 4-2)

• Jazz Chisholm Jr. single, scores Gurriel (Braves 4-3)

• Garrett Cooper two-run double (Marlins 5-4)

• Bryan De La Cruz swinging strikeout (Out No. 3)

Perfect in one-run games: Miami’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory means the team is now 7-0 this season in one-run games. Miami also secured their first Thursday win of the ‘23 season.

On Deck: Miami will return home and open a three-game weekend series at loanDepot park vs. the Chicago Cubs. The series kicks off Friday night with a scheduled first pitch of 6:40 p.m. ET.

Probable Pitchers:

Chicago- RHP Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.17 ERA)

Miami- LHP Jesús Luzardo (2-1, 3.62 ERA)