81º

Sports

Butler receiving treatment on injured ankle, status for Game 2 not yet clear

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Will Manso, Sports Director

Tags: Heat
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) lies on the court after an apparent injury during the second half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series against the New York Knicks, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Heat forward Jimmy Butler is working on getting his ankle ready to play.

Butler rolled his ankle during the fourth quarter of Miami’s 108-101 win in Game 1 against the Knicks on Sunday.

Butler did not leave the game, but was noticeably limited.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Butler is “getting treatment around the clock.”

The Heat won’t know until game time Tuesday if their star can play.

Spoelstra says he has plans for both if he plays or doesn’t.

Butler’s teammates aren’t counting him out. Caleb Martin said it wouldn’t surprise him if Butler gave it a go.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

David Lang is executive producer of the Local 10 sports department.

email

Will Manso came back home to South Florida when he joined Local 10 in March of 1999. During his time here, Will has kept busy by working in sports, news and he's even dabbled in entertainment. He is now Local 10's sports director and also enjoys the chance to serve as host for special shows on Local 10.

email

facebook

twitter