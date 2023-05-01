Butler receiving treatment on injured ankle, status for Game 2 not yet clear

(John Minchillo, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) lies on the court after an apparent injury during the second half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series against the New York Knicks, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MIAMI – Heat forward Jimmy Butler is working on getting his ankle ready to play.

Butler rolled his ankle during the fourth quarter of Miami’s 108-101 win in Game 1 against the Knicks on Sunday.

Butler did not leave the game, but was noticeably limited.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Butler is “getting treatment around the clock.”

The Heat won’t know until game time Tuesday if their star can play.

Spoelstra says he has plans for both if he plays or doesn’t.

Butler’s teammates aren’t counting him out. Caleb Martin said it wouldn’t surprise him if Butler gave it a go.