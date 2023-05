Anton Lundell #15 of the Florida Panthers keeps an eye on a puck in front of Ilya Samsonov #35 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 17, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Panthers 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will host Game 3 of their second-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at FLA Live Arena.

The NHL released the full second-round schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

Florida will host Game 3 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Game 4 from Sunrise will be Wednesday, May 10, with a 7 p.m. puck drop.

The full schedule can be seen in the image below:

Second-round schedule between the Panthers and Maple Leafs (NHL)

Game 1 between Florida and Toronto takes place Tuesday night from Scotiabank Area.