Sources: Messi in talks for $400m per year contract to play in Saudi Arabia

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Associated Press

Tags: Sports, Soccer
PSG's Lionel Messi gestures as he warms up before the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) (Aurelien Morissard, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Football star Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with the Saudi Pro League in a deal that would offer a $400 million annual contract.

The Telegraph reported the deal on Thursday.

Earlier this week, PSG suspended the Argentine player after taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.

Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season after two years with the French club, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

