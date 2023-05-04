Sources: Messi in talks for $400m per year contract to play in Saudi Arabia

Football star Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with the Saudi Pro League in a deal that would offer a $400 million annual contract.
The Telegraph reported the deal on Thursday.
Earlier this week, PSG suspended the Argentine player after taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.
Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season after two years with the French club, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.