Heat prepared for pivotal Game 4 with the Knicks

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI – The Heat are getting ready for a critical Game 4 against the New York Knicks.

Miami grabbed a 2-1 series lead on Saturday by beating New York 105-86.

Monday, Heat forward Max Strus said, “It’s a must-win. You want to take care of home court.”

Strus said the Heat need to match New York’s intensity and physicality.

In Game 3, the Heat did much better on the glass than they did in Game 2.

Miami outrebounded New York 50-48.

Bam Adebayo had 12 rebounds, after blaming himself for Miami’s Game 2 loss.

Adebayo said Monday, “We can’t come in with the same mindset we had last game. It’s an even series.”

Adebayo said the Heat needed to be extremely detailed in their preparation and overcommunicate on the court.

The Heat and Knicks tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Game 5 is back at Madison Square Garden in New York.