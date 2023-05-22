Heat rout Celtics 128-102, take 3-0 lead in ECF

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) and center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrate during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are now one win away from a trip to the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 128-102 on Sunday and took a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat carried a 61-46 lead into halftime and kept their foot on the gas in the second half.

Heat guard Gabe Vincent led the team with a playoff career-high 29 points, shooting 11 of 14 from the floor.

Caleb Martin finished with 18 points in the game. He’s now had at least 10 points or more in three consecutive playoff games.

The Heat are now 14-0 when having a 20-point lead at any point in the game. Miami was able to increase their lead to 23 following a Vincent three pointer with 9 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

After taking a 93-63 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Miami continued to rely on their three-point shooting.

Boston out-rebounded Miami 57-35, but the Heat’s sharpshooters continued to be a difference maker after the team shot 54% (19-35) from beyond the arc.

The Heat will go for the sweep as they host the Celtics on Tuesday and aim to secure a spot in the NBA Finals where they are undefeated (6-0) at home in the playoffs.

Tip-off at the Kaseya Center is set for 8:30 p.m.