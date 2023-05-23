Erik Spoelstra looking to keep white-hot Heat humble during historic playoff run

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts guard Gabe Vincent (2) three-point shot during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat is just one win away from reaching the 2023 NBA Finals.

With a chance to sweep the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at home in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke with the media on Monday looking to keep his white-hot heat humble.

“An experience is usually your best teacher. We can expect just a great competitive game,” he said.

Miami was able to win in blowout fashion on Sunday after defeating Boston 128-102.

The Heat remained scorching hot from the three-point line in Game 3, hitting 19 three-pointers and shooting 56 percent from beyond the arc.

Heat guard Gabe Vincent led the team in scoring with 29 points, a playoff career-high.

Kyle Lowry told Local 10 News that the team is looking to continue that success in game four.

“I think we’re just locked into doing what we’re doing,” he said. “I think we’re staying in every moment and not getting ahead of ourselves. We know these types of situations don’t come often and we’re just staying here in the moment.”

A Heat victory on Tuesday will advance the team to their seventh NBA Finals appearance, their first since the bubble year in 2020.

Awaiting them is the Denver Nuggets, who became the Western Conference Champions after sweeping LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on the road Monday night.

The Heat will once again be looking for another dominating performance from not only their starters but role players like Duncan Robinson after hitting five three-pointers in Game 3.

“This time of year, you just play through your main guys, two main guys, and everyone is just the beneficiary of the attention they attract,” he said. You just try to, you know, fit in around them but also be aggressive in your role and do what you can to help us win.”

Robinson surpassed James by hitting the most playoff triples (124) in Heat history.

Local 10 News spoke with fans outside the Kaseya Center who are looking for Miami to get the the job done on Tuesday night.

“I am hoping for a sweep. Bring out the broom. I don’t wanna jinx it, but I’m pretty sure Jimmy and the boys are going to do it,” said one Heat fan.

“I think just like everybody else, not really. But at the same time, that fire that they have, the heat that they have.”

Super fans were flocking to the Kaseya Center all morning long hoping to score some last-minute tickets.

“Can I ask ballpark-wise, how much you spent on the ticket? Was it a lot?,” asked Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly.

“Yeah, it was a lot, yeah but again, it will be worth it,” said another Heat fan.

Another Heat fan said he was visiting from the Netherlands because he couldn’t miss the chance to see his team clinch the series at home.

“I did it before. I was traveling a few years ago through Chicago, and I did the same thing, just a last-minute ticket. So this is not my first time.”

Tip-off for Game 4 at the Kaseya Center is set for 8:30 p.m.