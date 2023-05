Alexander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov will play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Barkov left Game 3 on Monday night midway through the first period with a lower-body injury.

Wednesday, he took part in the Panthers optional morning skate.

Afterwards, Florida Head Coach Paul Maurice said Barkov was ‘ready to roll’ for Game 4.

A win for the Panthers would propel them to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1996.