Heat guard Gabe Vincent out with ankle sprain for Game 5

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) defends Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the first half of Game 4 during the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI – Miami Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain for Thursday night’s Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent suffered the injury after Celtics forward Jayson Tatum blocked his shot while shooting a corner three in the fourth quarter during Game 4. He went back to the locker room before eventually returning for Miami.

Veteran Kyle Lowry is expected to replace him in the starting lineup.

Vincent has started all 15 playoff games for the Heat this season and has averaged 13.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Miami has a 3-1 series lead against Boston and is looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

The Heat will play at the TD Garden in Boston for Game 5 and would return to Miami for Game 6 if the Celtics win on Thursday.

Tip-off at the TD Garden is set for 8:30 p.m.