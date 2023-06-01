NBA Finals 2023: How to watch Heat vs. Nuggets in person, ticket prices, schedule, watch parties, more

The 2023 NBA Finals are finally here and fans hoping to watch the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets on TV can catch all the action on Local 10.

DENVER – The 2023 NBA Finals are finally here and fans hoping to watch the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets on TV can catch all the action on Local 10.

The eighth-seeded Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 3-0 lead against the Boston Celtics on Monday to earn their second trip to the NBA Finals in the last four seasons.

The Heat will now face the Nuggets after Denver completed a historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

Fans looking to attend Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver will have to pay a hefty price.

According to ESPN, the average prices for a seat at this year’s Finals are lower than the prices for the 2022 series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

For the series, the average price for games in Denver is $1,068 while the average for games in Miami is $1,085, according to Vivid Seats.

As of Thursday afternoon, a seat in the 400 Level of the Kaseya Center goes for $720 on Ticketmaster, while those looking to sit courtside will have to pay $11,000 for Games 3 and 4.

Watch Party

The Miami Heat announced this week that fans will be able to keep their playoff energy alive while the team is on the road for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Heat are hosting a road rally at the Kaseya Center with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

According to event organizers, the rally will include an “interactive watch party” with the team’s public address announcer, Michael Baiamonte, as well as other Miami Heat staples such as Uptown Dale, Burnie, the Miami Heat Dancers and Hoop Troop.

Tickets and parking for the event are both $10 each. Some concessions will be open; however, food cannot be brought into the arena.

Finals Schedule

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets