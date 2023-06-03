Jimmy Butler, Heat encourage their shooters to keep shooting in Game 2

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is defended by Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Let it fly.

That’s the message from Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra to his shooters, despite a poor performance in Game 1.

Max Strus was 0-10 and Caleb Martin was 1-7, but Spoelstra wants his team to keep taking the good looks that they’re getting.

Spoelstra said, “I’d rather get the volume up and we’ll play the percentages. When you see a bunch of reds in a row, let’s double-down and we’ll get a black. Those guys have proven time and again, they’re ignitable.”

Jimmy Butler said he will keep making the right basketball plays and that includes hitting shooters.

Butler said, “I need to say to them, I’m still going to throw you the ball. And if you miss the next 10, and you’re open on the 11th one, I’m still going to throw you the ball. You’ll never be the reason that why we lose. It’s always a group effort, and I want you to take the same shots because they’re going to be there.”

Butler said he has faith in his teammates and he’s in their corner.

He added, “you only have one job to do, shoot the ball.”

Bam Adebayo had a clear analysis of Game 1.

Adebayo said, “We missed a lot of open shots that we usually make. And I feel like that won’t happen again. We had a lot of open shots that rimmed in and out that usually go in.”