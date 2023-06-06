Heat players ready for ‘avalanche of noise’ as team returns home for Games 3 and 4

MIAMI – The Miami Heat returned to practice Tuesday, just one day before they will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Local 10 News spoke with Heat Center Bam Adebayo who said he expects an energized environment when the team returns home to play at the Kaseya Center.

“I’m expecting it to be you know, every time we make a layup, free throw, or three-- it’ll be an avalanche of noise,” he said.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler said during a press conference that he had high praise for Adebayo and believes that Miami’s big man will be the defining factor in why the Heat win the series.

“He (Bam) plays with so much energy and never takes a play off. He’s gonna be the reason why we win the championship,” Butler said.

Adebayo shared the advice that Heat legend Dwyane Wade gave him heading into the Finals which you can listen to in the video below.

Some of what the Heat had to say today at practice including Jimmy on not being a scorer, Bam on the advice from D-Wade, Spo on the balance of enjoying this moment and Strus on the fans in Miami. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/cULQN4kKh8 — Will Manso (@WillManso) June 6, 2023

Heat forward Max Strus told reporters Tuesday that the energy of the fans at home and even on the road has given the team even more reason to win their fourth championship in franchise history.

“They’ve been phenomenal, he said. They’ve shown up every single night we’ve been home and even on the road, we’ve seen videos of families, fans banging pots and pans every time we win. Can’t wait to play in front of them.”

Heat fans were pumped watching Game 2 at the Kaseya Center even though their team was playing about 2,000 miles away at Ball Arena in Denver.

With the series tied 1-1 and the Heat playing at home, fans are bringing the added heat and plenty of merchandise to match.

“My favorite player of course is Jimmy Butler because I love what he puts on the floor,” said one Heat fan.

Local 10 News spoke with fans from Italy that were at the Heat Team Store picking up their NBA Finals gear but will have to watch Game 3 from somewhere outside of the Kaseya Center due to the high ticket prices.

“We wish to have tickets but (it’s) too expensive,” said one fan.

Other Heat fans like Lupi Sherer and her family came down from California just to be around the team’s winning culture.

“We found tickets in the thousands and further back for a few hundred dollars a pop,” she said.

Fans are no doubt very invested with Finals banners saying it best: “We are ALL in the Finals.”

Tip-off at the Kaseya Center is set for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Viewers can catch all the 2023 NBA Finals action right here on Local 10.

Show us your Heat pride!

Do you feel the Heat down in your soul? If so, upload photos or videos of you rooting for the Miami Heat!

You may be featured on air or on our social media pages! For more information, click here.