Marlins stun White Sox with 5-run 9th inning

CHICAGO – The Florida Panthers have their special ‘Comeback Cats’ saying. Add ‘Comeback Fish’ now, too.

Trailing, 1-0, heading into the top of the ninth, the Miami Marlins (36-29), who got a brilliant seven-inning outing from Sandy Alcantara, pushed across five runs to nail down a 5-1 victory Saturday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox (29-37) at Guarantee Rate Field.

Miami’s bats were quiet Friday night in their series-opening 2-1 loss and quiet for eight innings Saturday. As play moved to the ninth, however, all changed.

The first three men reached base safely before Bryan De La Cruz reached first base on a fielding error from shortstop Tim Anderson.

The marathon was not done. Jesús Sánchez, who struggled at the plate with three swinging strikeouts, turned a great at-bat into a walk that scored a run to give the Marlins their first lead of the game.

Jean Segura delivered the icing on the cake with a two-out, two-run double to increase Miami’s lead to four.

Alcantara shines in win

Sandy Alcantara pitched like the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner with seven splendid innings of one-run ball.

Marlins Manager Skip Schumaker was hoping for a long outing from Alcantara, who surrendered five runs in his previous start vs. the league-worst Oakland Athletics.

Marlins struggle with RISP

The Marlins finished Saturday’s game going 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position. The team picked up the victory, but it is certainly an area they will look to improve.

On Deck

Using two right-handed pitchers to begin the road trip, the Marlins will go to left-hander Braxton Garrett for an attempt at a series win.

Sit back and enjoy this one because both the Miami Heat and Panthers have an off day. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.