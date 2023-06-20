87º

LIVE

Sports

Pat Riley discusses future of Heat roster, finding ‘perfect compliment’ for Jimmy Butler

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Will Manso, Sports Director

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Miami Heat, NBA, Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, left, chats with team president Pat Riley as they watch players practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Miami Heat President Pat Riley held his annual end-of-season media availability on Tuesday at the Kaseya Center.

“I’ve seen a lot of things in my career, but I have not experienced a year like this, and a playoff run,” Riley said to open the presser.

Riley told reporters that he is “sleep deprived” from the stresses of the season but is proud of the team’s effort after becoming the second team in NBA history to make it to the Finals as an 8th seed.

Riley said the next few weeks will be big but didn’t want to dive into the rumors of player acquisition as he and the Heat coaches work toward building “another championship team.”

Riley told reporters that he doesn’t any restrictions from Heat Owner Micky Arison as the team approaches free agency but says he doesn’t plan to take a “wrecking ball” to the current roster.

“They’re committed to winning championships. We’re in the tax,” he added. “We’re gonna show some patience here instead of reacting without knowing what consequences will be in doing something.”

During the press conference, Riley said the Heat have “two anchors” around Butler in guard Tyler Herro and Center Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo shined throughout the 2023 playoffs by averaging 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Herro didn’t make an in-game appearance for the Heat since breaking his hand in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Riley told reporters that he won’t be swinging for the fences because it could be reckless in search of the team’s fourth championship in franchise history.

The Heat were rumored to have interest in All-Star Bradley Beal, but the former Washington Wizards guard was traded to the Phoenix Suns for point guard Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple draft picks.

The Heat could possibly pursue Portland Blazers guard Damian Lillard, but the team will have to likely trade multiple players and draft picks in order to acquire him.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email

Will Manso came back home to South Florida when he joined Local 10 in March of 1999. During his time here, Will has kept busy by working in sports, news and he's even dabbled in entertainment. He is now Local 10's sports director and also enjoys the chance to serve as host for special shows on Local 10.

email

facebook

twitter