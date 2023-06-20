Report: Lionel Messi to make Inter Miami debut next month

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - SEPTEMBER 09: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a match between Argentina and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 09, 2021 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Juan I. Roncoroni - Pool/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There is now a tentative target date for international soccer superstar Lionel Messi to play his first match with Inter Miami CF.

According to the Miami Herald, Messi is expected to make his IMCF debut on July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium in a Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

Messi is currently on holiday but will soon head to South Florida to resume his incredible career with Inter Miami.

He is reportedly signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with IMCF that will be worth between $50 and $60 million per season, with an option to play the 2026 season.

Inter Miami is also working on expanding seating at its Fort Lauderdale stadium as the demand for tickets has skyrocketed since the announcement of Messi coming to town.