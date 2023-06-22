Miami Dolphins release 2023 training camp schedule and ticket info

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins released their 2023 training camp schedule on Thursday with all practices being held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

The team will hold 10 practices open for fans, highlighted by its first public practice on July 30 and joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

According to a team spokesperson, fans will also be able to view a team scrimmage in Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 5.

All practices will begin at 10:30 am unless otherwise noted.

Fans can secure tickets for the 2023 Miami Dolphins training camp beginning July 6.

Attendance for all open practices is free, but fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account Manager by Ticketmaster.

According to event organizers, this year’s training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local and minority-owned restaurants, fan festivities, and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

Fans in attendance at the Baptist Health Training Complex will experience practices under a shaded canopy over the seating area.

Practice times are subject to change and the most updated information can be found at http://miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp or the team’s official Twitter account @MiamiDolphins.

View the Miami Dolphins 2023 public training camp schedule below.

Sunday, July 30 — 10:30 a.m.

Monday, July 31 — 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 — 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 — 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 — 10:30 a.m. (Member Only Day)

Saturday, Aug. 5 — 11 a.m.. (team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 — 10 a.m. (joint practice with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 — 10 a.m. (joint practice with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, Aug. 23 — 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24 — 10:30 a.m.