Florida Panthers release 2023-2024 schedule

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) reacts after scoring the game-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in the waning seconds of the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. At left is Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers released their schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cats will be looking to defend their Eastern Conference Championship and finish the job by winning the Stanley Cup.

The Cats open the season with a three-game road trip starting on Oct. 12 in Minnesota. Then they’ll play at Winnipeg (Oct. 14) and New Jersey (Oct. 16).

The Cats home opener will be a playoff rematch with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 19.

The Panthers will have a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final on Dec. 23 when they host the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The Las Vegas game is one of four home matinees that the Panthers will host.

The others are Nov. 12 versus Chicago, Jan. 15 with Anaheim, and March 30 with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Panthers longest road trip of the year is from Dec. 10-Dec. 18.

They will play at Columbus (Dec. 10), Seattle (Dec. 12), Vancouver (Dec. 14), Edmonton (Dec. 16), and Calgary (Dec. 18).