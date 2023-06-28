Marlins move to a season-best 12 games over .500 with win over Red Sox

BOSTON – Jazz Chisholm Jr., who returned to the lineup for the first time since his injury on May 13 vs. the Cincinnati Reds, closed with a multi-hit game for the red-hot Miami Marlins, who now sit at 46-34 after their 10-1 win Tuesday night at historic Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.

It was not only Chisholm who turned in an excellent performance.

On the pitching side, Sandy Alcantara bounced back from coughing up five runs in a loss June 21 vs. Toronto. Alcantara shut down the Red Sox lineup for seven innings, sitting down most of his hitters faced via a strikeout or groundout.

Bryan De La Cruz opened the party in the top of the first inning, drilling a two-run home run to right field to put the Marlins out in front in a hurry, 2-0.

Chisholm showed off his incredible speed crossing home plate, as well.

Welcome back, Jazz!

Chisholm did not waste any time creating a positive impact Tuesday night, tallying three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. If the Marlins can get this type of Jazz for the remainder of the season, this team will see postseason baseball.

Shades of greatness

Alcantara had a tiny hiccup in the opening frame, allowing back-to-back doubles that led to a run for Boston. Aside from that, Alcantara threw seven brilliant innings. Alcantara’s ERA sank from 5.08 to 4.82.

19 hits!

The entire lineup played a huge role Tuesday night, as Skip Schumaker’s club saw home runs from De La Cruz and Jean Segura, two hits from the hitting machine in Luis Arraez, four from Joey Wendle and two from Jorge Soler.

On Deck

Sitting atop the National League Wild Card race after 80 games in the books, the Marlins will turn to left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Garrett will look to continue his successful 2023 season and in his previous time on the hill, Garrett’s 13 strikeouts were a season high.