LeBron James’ son Bronny, 18, suffers cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. James is positioned to be one of the top NBA draft prospects for next year. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California Monday, ABC News confirmed Tuesday morning.

The 18-year-old athlete was taken to the hospital where he was treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) before being released to general care, a spokesperson for the James family told TMZ Tuesday.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the James family spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The spokesperson continued, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” according to TMZ.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ Sports that a 911 call was made at 9:26 a.m. Monday from USC’s Galen Center, the venue where the team plays and practices, and Bronny, who was unconscious, was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Bronny James most recently committed to the Trojans and is expected to end up in the NBA.

LeBron James has told multiple sports outlets that he hopes to play with his son before retiring from the NBA.