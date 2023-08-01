Marlins acquiring slugger Jake Burger from White Sox, per report

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Jake Burger #30 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after striking out during a game Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are adding a big bat at the MLB Trade Deadline.

According to insider Craig Mish, the Marlins are acquiring slugger Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox.

The Miami Marlins are acquiring Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox per sources. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) August 1, 2023

Chicago is receiving prospect pitcher Jake Eder in the dead, per Mish.

Entering play Tuesday, Burger was in a three-way tie for third-most home runs in the American League with 25.

He’s got a slash line of .214/.279/.527 over 294 at bats with Chicago this season, adding 52 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

Miami is currently in a three-way tie for the final Wild Card spot in the National League, holding a 57-50 record.