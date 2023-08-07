Rangers outmatch Marlins in three-game sweep

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 6: Ezequiel Duran #20 of the Texas Rangers celebrates his solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field on August 6, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas – The month of August has been a disastrous one for Skip Schumaker and the Miami Marlins (58-55), who were handed a 6-0 defeat Sunday afternoon against the Texas Rangers (66-46) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Now 1-5 to begin August, the Marlins, aside from their early 5-0 lead Saturday, were not competitive in the series.

Turning to Sandy Alcantara in hopes of setting the tone early, the Marlins’ defense in the second inning caused Alcantara to run into a jam.

With a man on first and zero outs, Josh Jung hit a ground ball to second baseman Jon Berti.

What many assumed would be a quick double play, Berti, unable to get a good grip on the baseball, threw it past Luis Arraez, plating runners on first and second.

Texas took advantage, scoring a run.

That was the story for Miami.

A Eury Pérez return?- It has been reported that Marlina right-hander Eury Pérez, 20, who was sent down to Triple-A Jacksonville after his July 6 outing vs. St. Louis, may make his return and start Monday night in the opener of a humongous three-game weekday series against the Cincinnati Reds. Schumaker talked to reporters about how the organization wanted to save Pérez’s arm in case the Marlins were in striking distance of a playoff berth.

10 (!) home runs for Texas- Rangers hitters smacked Marlins pitching in the mouth this weekend, belting a whopping 10 home runs in three days. Adolis García finished with three.

On Deck- Miami’s August schedule does not get any easier, as the club will travel to Great American Ball Park to pay a visit with the Reds beginning Monday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET. In the current National League Wild Card standings, the Marlins, on a four-game losing slump, trail the Reds, on a six-game losing slump, by half a game.