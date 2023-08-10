Local 10 Special airs Sunday: ‘Celebrating Legends’

South Florida is in the Hall-of-Fame spotlight.

Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas and former Heat superstar Dwyane Wade are being inducted into their respective Hall-of-Fames in back-to-back weekends.

Dwyane Wade is a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. He’s one of the greatest guards in NBA history. Wade led the Heat to three championships, along with a long list of records. He’s the Heat’s all-time leading scorer. Wade is also a global icon.

Wade was deeply embedded in the South Florida community during his time with the Heat. He championed many causes and did a great deal of volunteer work, leaving a legacy of service to others.

For Thomas, it took several tries before he was honored for his stellar career. Thomas was drafted by the Dolphins and became one of the most prolific tacklers in the NFL. He was known for his remarkable work ethic and incredible instincts on the field.

Local 10 saluted both of these remarkable athletes with “Celebrating Legends,” airing on Sunday at 7 p.m.