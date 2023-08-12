Sandy Alcantara brilliant in Marlins’ 3-1 win over Yankees

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 12: Jacob Stallings #58 and Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins shake hands after defeating the New York Yankees at loanDepot park on August 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Sandy Alcantara bounced back from a rough go his last time out by throwing his third complete game under Skip Schumaker in a 3-1 decision vs. the New York Yankees (60-57) Saturday afternoon at a packed loanDepot park.

Well over 100 pitches and with David Robertson warming up in the ninth in case Alcantara ran into some early trouble, the right-hander struck out former Marlin Giancarlo Stanton for the first out, one of Alcantara’s 10 Saturday.

Alcantara’s 116th pitch was a sinker that Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit to third-baseman Jake Burger. Burger threw Kiner-Falefa out at first and the well-deserved celebration for Alcantara began.

Hitting third for the Marlins (61-57) instead of his usual leadoff spot, Luis Arraez, in the home half of the first inning, displayed his power by driving a two-run home run to the upper-deck seats out in right field. It was Arraez’s fourth home run this season.

History for Sandy: With his fifth strikeout Saturday, Alcantara moved into third place on the Marlins’ all-time list in strikeouts. Only Ricky Nolasco (1,001) and Josh Johnson (832) are in front of Alcantara now.

33,980: Saturday’s paid attendance at loanDepot park was 33,980. It was the fifth largest, non-Opening Day attendance since the ballpark first opened in April of 2012.

On Deck: Miami will have its hands tested Sunday afternoon in the series finale at 1:40 p.m. ET. Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole, whose 2.75 ERA is good for second in the American League, toes the rubber. Schumaker will send out his 20-year-old promising star in Eury Pérez.