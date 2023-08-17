79º

Miami Dolphins OL Terron Armstead carted off during joint practice with Houston Texans

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

FILE - Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead looks at the scoreboard during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Armstead, Miami Dolphins' veteran left tackle, will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. The Dolphins announced the news on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on the day veterans reported for training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) (Charles Rex Arbogast, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead’s bid to be ready for the start of the regular season may have been dealt a serious blow at Thursday’s morning practice.

Armstead had to be carted off the field during the team’s joint session with the Texans.

Dolphins beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi, of the Miami Herald, posted on X that Armstead was taken off on a cart after not being able to put any weight on his right leg.

Armstead told reporters on Wednesday that he was “still working through that process” of getting ready to play against the Chargers in Week 1 after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee this offseason.

After practice, Armstead posted a video of himself walking inside the training facility and expressing his thanks for the support he got once news of his injury made the rounds.

Austin Jackson is set to start at right tackle in Miami. Kendall Lamm, Cedric Ogbuehi, Geron Christian, and seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes are Armstead’s backup options if he were to miss any time.

The Dolphins’ first regular season game is set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

