Barnes homers for first time in nearly a year, Dodgers beat Brewers 1-0 for 11th straight victory

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Austin Barnes hit a solo shot in the eighth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win their 11th in a row with a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

The NL West-leading Dodgers swept the NL Central leaders, outscoring them 14-3 in three games. The Dodgers had their 12th shutout of the season.

Lance Lynn dueled 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who retired 10 in a row, including six on strikeouts, although neither figured in the decision.

Lynn allowed four hits in seven innings, struck out three and walked one. Burnes gave up two hits in seven innings. The right-hander struck out nine and walked two.

Caleb Ferguson (7-3) got the win with an inning of relief.

Evan Phillips pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

The Brewers had the tying run in scoring position in the ninth. Phillips issued a two-out walk to Sal Frelick, who stole second. But Willy Adames went down swinging to end the game.

The Dodgers improved to 15-1 in August and have won nine in a row at home. They've outscored the opposition 93-38 this month.

Barnes homered for the first time since Sept. 20, 2022, sending a pitch by Joel Payamps (4-3) into the lower seats in left. The catcher singled in the third for his first multi-hit game of the season.

In the third, Burnes was called for a balk. He backed off the mound to throw to first and faked, then went to second where the balk was committed and Barnes was safe.

The Brewers had runners at first and third with no outs in the sixth. William Contreras grounded into a fielder’s choice to Lynn, who hesitated before throwing to the plate. Barnes chased down Christian Yelich at third and tagged him for the first out.

Carlos Santana smoked a low liner at Freddie Freeman who grabbed it for the second out. Frelick popped out to short to end the threat.

Yelich robbed Mookie Betts of a potential leadoff double in the sixth, racing to make a diving catch and sliding to a stop on his belly.

The Dodgers’ defense sparkled for the second straight game. After turning three double plays on Wednesday, they had two more in the finale.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: DH J.D. Martinez was a late scratch because of groin tightness.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.99 ERA) starts Friday at Texas in the opener of a three-game series.

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (8-4, 4.24) starts against Miami in the opener of a three-game set Friday.

___

