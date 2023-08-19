Dolphins rout Texans 28-3 to pick up first preseason victory

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HOUSTON – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got his first action of the preseason in Saturday’s blowout 28-3 victory versus the Houston Texans.

While it wasn’t the start that Tagovailoa was looking for after throwing an interception on his first pass attempt, the Dolphins quarterback sliced and diced his way up the field by hitting 5 of his next 6 passes for 61 yards. The drive capped off with a Raheem Mostert rushing TD to put the Dolphins up 7-0.

After benching the majority of starters in the team’s second drive, the Dolphins were led by quarterback Skylar Thompson, who ended the half by connecting with running back Salvon Ahmed for an 8-yard score to give Miami a 14-3 lead.

Ahmed made his strongest case to remain on the team after finishing the game with 12 carries for 99 yards along with 4 catches for 32 yards and a TD. He also had the biggest play of the day and preseason after exploding through the middle of the Texans defense for a 65-yard gain in the second quarter.

Thompson finished the second half by connecting with former Miami Hurricane Braxton Berrios for an 18-yard touchdown which gave the Dolphins a 21-3 lead at halftime.

The Dolphins defense looked sharp by stopping Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud on 4th and goal on their opening drive, which eventually led to Miami’s first score of the game. The Dolphins defense line put consistent pressure on Stroud, who finished the game by going 7 for 12 for 60 yards.

The Dolphins onslaught continued in the second half after Thompson found running back Chris Brooks for a check-down pass that turned into an 18-yard touchdown.

Thompson finished the day by completing 12 of 18 passes for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns. Thompson looks to be a step ahead of Mike White who is also battling for the team’s backup quarterback spot.

It was a balanced effort by the Dolphins offense after finishing the day with 398 total yards and 205 yards rushing.

The Dolphins are now 1-1 in the preseason and will travel to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars for their third and final preseason game on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.