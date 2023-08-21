Inter Miami prepares for short turnaround to play at Cincinnati

(George Walker Iv, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Inter Miami celebrates with the trophy after winning the Leagues Cup championship soccer match against Nashville SC, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Miami won on penalty kicks. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

FORT LAUDERDALE – After winning the first championship in Club history, Inter Miami has a quick turnaround.

Inter Miami plays a road game at Cincinnati on Wednesday, the semi-finals of the U.S. Open Cup.

As they practiced on Monday, Inter Miami allowed their starters to rest, including Lionel Messi.

Since joining the team, Messi has scored 10 goals in just 7 games and the team has a 7-0 record.

Goalie Drake Callender was the hero of Saturday night’s win at Nashville.

He kicked in the winning penalty kick and then stopped Nashville’s goalie from scoring.

Callender said Monday, “I think it’s just being detailed in our recovery process, having a great staff, great coaches who understand the demands of this league.”

Callender said mentally and emotionally, “It was a pretty big emotional event that was. I think if we’re able to channel that energy, bring that with us to Cincinnati. I think that’s going to help us out a lot. I think the team gained a lot of confidence, just a lot of belief in what we’re capable of doing. We just need to transfer that over to the Open Cup.”

After Wednesday’s match, Inter Miami returns to MLS play.

They are currently in last place.

However, with the addition of Messi, Inter Miami hopes to make a furious charge into playoff contention.