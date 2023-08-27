Buescher wins at Daytona, eliminating Elliott and helping Wallace land final NASCAR playoff berth

Ryan Blaney (12), Ty Gibbs (54) and Christopher Bell (20) collide, beginning a multi-car wreck in Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Chris Buescher won the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, eliminating fan favorite Chase Elliott from the playoffs and sending Bubba Wallace into the postseason.

Buescher and teammate Brad Keselowski finished 1-2 for RFK Racing. It was Buescher's third victory in the last five races, making him a title contender no one could have expected two months ago.

“We certainly got momentum on our side right now,” Buescher said.

Because Buescher had previously won this season, Wallace got the 16th and final playoff spot on points.

“That was the most stress but also the most locked in I’ve ever been,” Wallace said. “Proud to be locked into the playoffs. We’ve gone through a lot of trials and tribulations. So proud of the effort we put in.”

Drivers had to regroup in the waning laps after Ryan Preece flipped about a dozen times and came to a halt in his mangled No. 41 Ford. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was able to get out with help before emergency personnel put him on a gurney and into an ambulance for a quick trip to the infield care center. He was later transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Preece's made contact with SHR teammate Chase Briscoe, and his car started flipping when he slid onto the infield grass. The crash sent the race into overtime. Buescher was out front for the restart with two laps to go, and Keselowski stayed in line to keep them 1-2 at the checkered flag.

Seventeen drivers, most notably Elliott and Wallace, started the night with hopes of securing the final playoff spot.

Elliott missed six races after breaking his left leg in a snowboarding accident in early March and was suspended for another for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Those absences left NASCAR's most popular driver him trying to dig out of a huge hole all summer.

Elliott needed a victory that never came, even at his favorite tracks. He knew Daytona was a wild card, but he still managed to get to the front and lead two laps early. He was in the mix late but had little help.

Martin Truex Jr. took the regular-season championship over Denny Hamlin, giving Truex an extra 15 playoff points. Truex and Hamlin were the only drivers vying for the regular-season title at Daytona.

The more notable race was for the final postseason spot. Seven of the 17 drivers vying for the final berth were eliminated in a 12-car melee a little past the midway point.

Ty Gibbs was one of those knocked out of contention. Christopher Bell was pushing Gibbs near the front of the field but got him sideways in Turn 4. Gibbs slammed into race leader Ryan Blaney, turning Blaney's No. 12 Ford into the outside wall. Blaney hit so hard that at least two tires lifted off the ground.

“I feel like I got pushed in a bad spot," Gibbs said.

At least nine others were collected in the crash, including Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon and Austin Cindric. NASCAR red-flagged the race for nearly 10 minutes to clean up the carnage.

“It stinks. A lot of cars got tore up. Not fun," Blaney said.

KURT BUSCH RETIRES

Kurt Busch held back tears as he announced his Cup Series retirement Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The 2004 series champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner called it quits mostly because he’s been unable to shake lingering effects of a significant concussion that rocked stock car racing a year ago.

“My body is just having a battle with Father Time,” the 45-year-old Busch said.

MCDOWELL CELEBRATES

Michael McDowell finally got a proper celebration at Daytona.

Track officials surprised McDowell and his family with a trip to victory lane Saturday to re-create the 2021 Daytona 500 post-race festivities. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, McDowell’s wife and five children weren’t in attendance that night when he claimed his first Cup Series win.

McDowell picked up his second Cup victory at the Indianapolis road course two weeks ago and made it clear he missed out on enjoying the first one with his family. Daytona officials took notice and tried to rectify it as much as possible – with confetti poppers and the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

UP NEXT

The Cup Series playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway next Sunday. William Byron won in May at the track, and Erik Jones won the postseason race there in 2022.

