Defensive Lineman Zach Sieler signs extension with Dolphins with $20-million guaranteed

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have answered one of their questions along the defensive line.
ESPN’S Adam Schefter was the first to report that the Dolphins have signed DL Zach Sieler to a three-year contract extension.
The deal is worth up to $38.65-million with $20-million guaranteed.
The team still has another big question mark along that defensive line.
Christian Wilkins has not participated in team drills during Training Camp.
He’s waiting for a long-term contract.
Wilkins is on the final year of his rookie deal.
As for Sieler, he has 10 career sacks and 25 tackles for loss.