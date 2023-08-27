Defensive Lineman Zach Sieler signs extension with Dolphins with $20-million guaranteed

(Joshua Bessex, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have answered one of their questions along the defensive line.

ESPN’S Adam Schefter was the first to report that the Dolphins have signed DL Zach Sieler to a three-year contract extension.

The deal is worth up to $38.65-million with $20-million guaranteed.

The team still has another big question mark along that defensive line.

Christian Wilkins has not participated in team drills during Training Camp.

He’s waiting for a long-term contract.

Wilkins is on the final year of his rookie deal.

As for Sieler, he has 10 career sacks and 25 tackles for loss.