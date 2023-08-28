Tyler Van Dyke ready to go for Miami Hurricanes opener

Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will be ready to play when the Canes open the season on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

There had been a report by Canes Sport that Van Dyke was hurt in practice when he hit his hand on a helmet.

On Monday, head coach Mario Cristobal addressed that report.

Cristobal said, “I know there’s been a lot of buzz about Tyler Van Dyke and him being injured. Tyler’s been practicing at full speed. I know you guys reported something relative to him missing some days of practice and him and a couple of guys were due to camp. He’s 100-percent and has been practicing with our team.”

Coach Cristobal praised Miami of Ohio as an experienced team and a tough opponent.

Miami is hoping to bounce back after a 5-7 season.

In Cristobal’s first season at Miami, the Canes did not reach a bowl game.