Marlins send Alcantara, Soler to injured list

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at loanDepot park on June 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – With 24 games left in their playoff push, the Marlins got bad news on Wednesday.

Reigning Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm flexor strain.

Alcantara last pitched 8 innings for the Marlins on Sunday.

The Fish also placed slugger Jorge Soler on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Soler left a game recently with apparent pain on his side.

The Marlins entered Wednesday’s game with the Dodgers just .5 out of the third and final playoff spot in the National League.