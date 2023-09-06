86º

Sports

Marlins send Alcantara, Soler to injured list

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Tags: Marlins
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at loanDepot park on June 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MIAMI – With 24 games left in their playoff push, the Marlins got bad news on Wednesday.

Reigning Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm flexor strain.

Alcantara last pitched 8 innings for the Marlins on Sunday.

The Fish also placed slugger Jorge Soler on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Soler left a game recently with apparent pain on his side.

The Marlins entered Wednesday’s game with the Dodgers just .5 out of the third and final playoff spot in the National League.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Lang is executive producer of the Local 10 sports department.

email