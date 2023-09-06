Marlins send Alcantara, Soler to injured list

MIAMI – With 24 games left in their playoff push, the Marlins got bad news on Wednesday.
Reigning Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm flexor strain.
Alcantara last pitched 8 innings for the Marlins on Sunday.
The Fish also placed slugger Jorge Soler on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.
Soler left a game recently with apparent pain on his side.
The Marlins entered Wednesday’s game with the Dodgers just .5 out of the third and final playoff spot in the National League.