Miami Hurricanes jump into top 25

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are moving on up.

After beating Texas A&M on Saturday, the Canes are ranked No. 22 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Canes were previously unranked.

Tyler Van Dyke threw for five touchdowns as the Canes beat the Aggies 48-33.

Head coach Mario Cristobal said, “Everybody wants to see progress, right? The offseason is so long and that’s what is hard about football. After nine months, what are you going to do? What are you going to be? What is it going to look like? Everywhere we’ve been, we’ve had a blueprint that has been successful.”

Cristobal added, “We are taking steps in the right direction. We are progressing. We are nowhere near arrived. We are nowhere near where we want to be, but today was a big step in the direction we want to go and I’m just extremely proud of everyone in that locker room.”

Next up for the Canes, they host Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.