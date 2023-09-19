Patriots fan who died at Gillette Stadium was punched by Dolphins fan, witness says

Police are investigating after a Patriots fan died following an altercation with another fan at Gillette Stadium Sunday night.

FOXBOROUGH, Ma. – A 53-year-old man died following an altercation in the stands during the fourth quarter of a game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins taking place on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said he appeared to be in “need of medical attention” after an incident in the 300s tier of Gillette Stadium just before 11 p.m.

Authorities pronounced Mooney dead around midnight, according to ABC News.

Mooney’s wife told authorities that her husband was a 30-year season ticket holder with the Patriots.

She said Mooney, a father of two, went with three friends to the Sunday Night Football game, where they were taunted by other fans before a fight broke out toward the end of the fourth quarter.

Joe Kilmartin, who claimed he witnessed the entire incident, told reporters he saw someone wearing a Dolphins jersey hit the victim.

“We saw a Dolphins fan wearing a Dolphins jersey deliver two punches to the victim and the victim just slumped over,” Kilmartin said.

There are no charges currently in place.

The chief medical examiner’s office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation’s standard protocol, according to the District Attorney’s office.