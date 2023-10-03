Tyler Van Dyke, Miami Hurricanes prepare for ACC action Saturday against Georgia Tech

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) runs to score a touchdown past Bethune-Cookman cornerback Iverson Clement (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are hoping to improve on their perfect 4-0 start.

The Canes wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a perfect record and ranked No. 17, but are now getting ready to start their ACC schedule.

The Canes host Georgia Tech on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, the Canes had a bye week.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke said the team managed to balance getting ready for the games, with a little bit of fun.

Van Dyke said Tuesday, “We went to Putt Shack last Thursday night just to hang out, chill, have some fun with each other. Just have a good time. But at the same time, we know we’re only four games into the season, still have to go to work.”

Van Dyke emphasized that early success isn’t simply enough.

The quarterback said, “We won the first four games, doesn’t mean we’re going to win the last eight. We worked really hard last week and are going to continue to do that this week.”

Georgia Tech heads into Saturday’s contest with a 2-3 record.

After the Yellow Jackets, the Canes will hit the road to play No. 14 North Carolina.