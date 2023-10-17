Erik Spoelstra, Heat continue preparing for start of season

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra removes a mic following an interview during the NBA basketball team's media day, in Miami, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have two more preseason games before the games count.

Miami will host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and then play at the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Rookie Jamie Jaquez Jr. will not be available Wednesday night as he recovers from a groin injury.

Jaquez said on Tuesday that he’s feeling better.

Jaquez said, “I think I’ve been in the gym for a long time now. Starting in the summer, throughout Training Camp, and now into this preseason. I feel like I’ve retained a lot of information, I’ve gotten a lot better... It’s all about making the right play. When the start of the season starts, I’ll be ready.”

Jaquez said he is excited to now be sponsored by the Jordan brand, but he hasn’t met Michael Jordan yet.

As for if the Heat can get a full dress rehearsal for the season, head coach Erik Spoelstra was not concerned.

Spoelstra said, “I’m not so stressed out like you guys are. Every during the end of the preseason. We’ll get our dress rehearsal whenever we get it whether it’s practice or the games. We’re getting really good work in, that’s what I’m focused on.”

Spoelstra was asked about who he will designate as his point guard or shooting guard.

The Heat are known for playing positionless basketball and Spoelstra made that point again on Tuesday.

Spoelstra said, “It helps having guys who can do a lot of things. Particularly our roster it’s built to give us flexibility... Whoever I have to designate, which I hate, point guard, 2-guard, it’s a different language to me right now. I do it to placate the questions. It’s not how I view the game.”

Spoelstra said the league is also starting to move away from those conventional terms.