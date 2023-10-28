Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, WR River Cracraft ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins free safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates with fans at the of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Ravens 22-10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will be missing a few playmakers heading into Sunday’s division-rival game against the New England Patriots but could also see the debut of another one on the defensive side of the ball.

The team ruled free safety Jevon Holland and wide receiver River Cracraft out for the Week 8 matchup.

Holland didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday due to a concussion against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Fourth-year safety Brandon Jones is expected to start in Holland’s place. It’s also possible that cornerback Nik Needham could also see some playing time at the position.

“What I’ve seen growth in him is stopping the lingering,” coach Mike McDaniel said when asked about Jones on Friday. “He’s going to continue, and all that does is give people confidence. So, his teammates I know are all in his corner. It’s not something easy that he’s gone through, and the journey isn’t over.”

“What he wants to do is feel 100 percent comfortable executing our defense at a high level, and he’s in the midst of that journey, and it’s an ongoing one,” McDaniel added.

The Dolphins opened Cracraft’s 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve earlier this week, but the wide receiver was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Will Ramsey return?

Jalen Ramsey could be making his debut as a Miami Dolphin on Sunday.

Ramsey, the three-time All-Pro cornerback, has been activated from injured reserve after missing the entire season with a torn meniscus.

The Dolphins traded a third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Rams to acquire Ramsey in March, and they were hoping he’d have a major impact in Miami this year.

That impact is beginning later than expected, but Ramsey should bolster the Dolphins’ defense for the rest of this season as the team attempts to go on a playoff run.

The Dolphins (5-2) will look to sweep the New England Patriots (2-5) at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.