Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says team can make life-long fans with strong showing in Germany

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) listens to head coach Mike McDaniel during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are heading to Germany on Monday to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

It will be a matchup of two of the top teams in the NFL.

Both the Dolphins and Chiefs have a 6-2 record.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that the game can be a showcase for both the team and the sport.

On facing the Chiefs, McDaniel said, “We prepare to play against the best and there’s not a better opponent than the Kansas City Chiefs. They are the current Super Bowl winners in terms of the last ones to win it. That will be a really cool opportunity for our team. They know how to win and do it a really high level.”

In terms of the trip itself, McDaniel said, “I’m excited for the team to go to Germany. Outside of maybe that I may be able to get on Friday, I’ll be hanging out in a hotel. But the team has an opportunity to experience a different country and culture together. I think that’s a really cool opportunity that teams win and lose... Any time you have a chance to do a bonding experience like that... that’s exciting.”

McDaniel has never been to Germany before.

He told the team that they have a chance to grow the game.

McDaniel said, “It’s an opportunity to take this game we devote our lives to and perform in front an audience on the other side of the world... I told the team today. You make a play in a game, there’s some kid that speaks German that is wearing your jersey for the rest of his adolescence. You have life-long fans that what happens in those type of environments.”